Teen driver, 16, arrested after two passengers ejected, one killed in Santa Rosa crash

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS AND RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 1, 2019, 8:29AM
July 1, 2019, 8:29AM

Three Santa Rosa high school girls were enjoying a summer Sunday night with friends at a popular hangout to watch the sunset in the city’s hilly Fountaingrove neighborhood.

After leaving the group shortly after midnight, the three 16-year-olds who attended Maria Carrillo High School hopped into a Lincoln MKZ sedan and quickly things took a deadly turn.

The driver missed the left turn from steep Skyfarm Drive onto Thomas Lake Harris Drive, sending the car up on the sidewalk and over an embankment at the T intersection about 12:20 a.m. Monday morning. The car hit three trees as it spun around before landing along a golf course fairway. The two teenage passengers, who police said likely were not wearing seat belts, were ejected, killing one of them and critically injuring the other.

Both girls were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where one died and the other was being treated in intensive care Monday for her life-threatening injuries.

Friends identified the girl who died as Taylor Sorg, an upbeat, caring and dedicated athlete.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and released to her parents. Police said the girl violated the terms of her provisional driver’s license, which prohibits new drivers from driving other teens unless an adult at least 25 is with them.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not impaired but her speed driving down Skyfarm Drive remains part of the investigation, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chad Heiser said. She suffered minor injuries and was still inside the car after the crash.

Santa Rosa police withheld the names of the three girls because they are juveniles.

Word of the crash spread through the close-knit community at Maria Carrillo High School, stunning friends, classmates and parents.

“You always hear these stories, about how friends get into car accidents and then you never see them again,” said one friend, Ke’o-lani Weaver, who visited the crash site Monday. “And now it is actually happening to us.”

Sorg was a junior at Maria Carrillo High School, according to her friends, who gathered Monday at the crash site and later at an evening vigil. Although she was identified by friends and softball coaches, police Monday would not confirm that she was the girl who died in the crash.

“She was just so lovely and always kept a smile on her face,” said Kyle Carlson, 16, who had known Sorg since middle school.

Carlson and their group of friends spent a lot of time hanging out at school between classes and on weekends around Fountaingrove. He also had four classes with her last year as sophomores at Maria Carrillo in east Santa Rosa.

“She was always there for me when I needed her, no matter what,” Carlson said, breaking down in tears.

By Monday afternoon, at least a dozen flower arrangements including pink roses and yellow sunflowers had been placed on the sidewalk near the crash site. Notes that said “we love you” and “rest in peace” were taped to vases, and purple and pink balloons were flying at the edge of the road.

Friends and fellow Maria Carrillo classmates were teary-eyed and hugged one another as they exchanged stories about their friends.

Weaver was at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital until 5 a.m. Monday grieving with friends and family members, and waiting for updates on the injured passenger who still was listed in critical condition Monday night.

“I was just hanging out with her a couple of weeks ago and the last thing I said to her as we were leaving was ‘I love you, bye,’” said Weaver, a close friend of Sorg.

Weaver’s boyfriend, Cayden Anderson, was in shock as he stood by the side of the road looking down the hill at where the crash happened.

He could not fathom his close friend Sorg was gone.

“I’ve just been so sad,” Anderson said. “She was so caring and honestly was just the best.”

The lookout, called “top of the world” among local teens, is a popular spot among young people who gather at sunset and hang out late into the night, Anderson said. Sometimes things get pretty wild, though, he said, which is why he and Weaver stopped going there a few months ago.

“People tend to have a lot of fun up there and since I started hanging out with Ke’o-lani we haven’t spent much time up there,” Anderson said.

The three girls in the Lincoln sedan apparently drove away from the hilltop hangout shortly after midnight, about the same time as two other carloads of teens. The drivers of the other two cars stopped at the crash site, and several people in the area called 911, police said.

Sorg was a committed softball player, said John Salada, one of her coaches. He said Sorg pitched and played outfield for a 16-and-under traveling softball team called Williams Syndrome Crew, or WSC. The competitive team picked that name to bring attention to the serious genetic condition that can lead to cardiovascular disease and learning challenges.

“I’ve known her since she was probably 9 years old,” Salada said, struggling to maintain his composure. “She was just a great kid. Full of love and inspiration, and had a lot of love for the game and a lot of love for her teammates.”

Salada, along with head WSC softball coach Doug Buescher, planned to hold a meeting for all of the softball players in the league on Monday night to grieve and commemorate Sorg.

“You can’t just push anyone to move ahead after something like this, so we are going to help our players process this and talk it out,” said Buescher, who teaches at Rancho Cotate High School and works with students there who have experienced trauma.

“This is a grieving process and we will let them feel what they need to in order to heal,” he said while fighting back tears. “I’ll always remember her smile. She was always upbeat.”

Friends of the girl who died organized a vigil at the crash site at 8 p.m. Earlier in the day, grief counselors were available to students at Maria Carrillo.

About 150 people attended the vigil, including Maria Carrillo Principal Katie Barr.

“It’s an unbelievable tragedy that will affect our community for a long time,” Barr said. “I think how we start our school year is going to be a lot about memory and gratitude and honoring the idea of cultivation of compassion and kindness.”

A memory box was set up on the sidewalk during the vigil for friends to write memories of Sorg for her parents to read. Several girls in the crowd wore Williams Syndrome Crew sweatshirts.

The vigil opened with a prayer, read by Nancy Ganz, whose daughter was in one of the other cars that left the lookout around the time of the crash. She said her daughter was close friends with Sorg.

“They’ve been friends for many years, and lots of softball games and lots of candy runs,” she said. “None of the parents have gone through this before … these children are so young.”

Staff Writer Andrew Beale contributed to this story. You can reach Staff Writers Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com and Randi Rossmann at 707 521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

