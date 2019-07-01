California could become first state to protect natural black hair from discrimination

Kari Williams has worked to make her natural hair salon a refuge for black Angelenos, including those who've felt pressured to alter their hairstyles to hold on to a job.

Some customers have asked her to cut their locs -- short for dreadlocks -- because their bosses deemed them unacceptable. Others hadn't worn their natural hair in so long they forgot what it looked like. That's why Williams welcomes proposed state legislation that would make California the first state to protect black employees from discrimination based on hairstyles.

"It's important to me as a black woman," said Williams, who owns Mahogany Hair Revolution, a hair salon in Beverly Hills. "Our skin color and our hair have been used as ways to continue to keep us disenfranchised."

The CROWN Act, which passed the state Senate in April and could be voted on in the state Assembly as soon as Thursday, would outlaw policies that punish black employees and students for their hairstyles. Supporters say the bill's acronym reflects its intention: creating a respectful and open workplace for natural hair.

If approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill would legally protect people in workplaces and K-12 public schools by prohibiting the enforcement of grooming policies that disproportionately affect people of color, particularly black people. This includes bans on certain hairstyles, such as Afros, braids, twists, cornrows and dreadlocks.

The proposal by Sen. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles), comes after Chastity Jones, a black woman from Alabama, asked the Supreme Court to hear her case in 2018 after she claimed to have lost a job offer because she refused to cut her dreadlocks.

In California, school officials in and around Fresno have sent black students home because of their curls and shaved heads. The Transportation Security Administration also ushered in new measures after facing allegations of "unnecessary, unreasonable and racially discriminatory" hair searches of black women at Los Angeles International Airport.

Nationally, black employees have filed several lawsuits, claiming to have lost jobs and faced discrimination in the workplace because of their hair.

The CROWN Act would extend anti-discrimination protections in the Fair Employment and Housing Act and the California Education Code to include hair texture and styles. It also would amend the California government and education codes to protect against discrimination based on traits historically associated with race, such as hair texture and hairstyles -- affirming that targeting hairstyles associated with race is racial discrimination.

New York City officially banned natural hair discrimination in February, saying that hairstyles are protected under the city's existing anti-discrimination laws because policing black hair is a form of pervasive racism and bias. Lawmakers in New York and New Jersey also proposed statewide legislation modeled after the CROWN Act in June.

The legislation comes 20 years after Sisterlocks, a San Diego-based natural hair care management company, successfully argued a case involving hair care discrimination. The company argued its practitioners shouldn't be required to undergo 1,600 hours of training to obtain a state license because natural hair care wasn't taught in cosmetology schools and is, in large part, a cultural practice.

"This legislation could potentially set a precedent nationally as our case did," said JoAnne Cornwell, the founder of Sisterlocks.

Sen. Mitchell authored the proposed legislation, SB 188, and before the Senate unanimously passed it, she described the bill's purpose as twofold: to dispel myths about black hair, its texture and the black hair experience, and challenge what constitutes "professionalism" in the workplace.