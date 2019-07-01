$2 billion San Francisco transit center reopens without bus service

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 1, 2019, 10:51AM
Updated 13 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO — A $2 billion transit terminal in San Francisco that shut down shortly after its inauguration last year has partially reopened.

The terminal's lobby and its 5.4-acre rooftop park re-opened Monday to the public but bus service won't resume until later this summer.

KPIX-TV reports officials say programs and activities, including live music, yoga and activities for kids, will restart this week.

The terminal called the Salesforce Transit Center opened Aug. 12, 2018 to great fanfare. Officials closed the terminal in September after finding two cracked beams.

The new center replaced the grim and seismically deficient Transbay Terminal nearby. It is meant to be a modern transportation hub with food trucks, pop-up retails shops, and rooftop park.

___

Information from: KPIX-TV.

