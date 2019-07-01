How to watch Tuesday's total solar eclipse from anywhere

Even though Sonoma County is thousands of miles from Tuesday’s total solar eclipse, residents can stream the event online.

Multiple observatories in Chile will stream the eclipse on several websites, including Slooh and Exploratorium. It marks the first total solar eclipse since the Great American Eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017, which traversed the entire continental U.S. and garnered widespread media attention.

The eclipse starts at 9:55 a.m. (PST).

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon comes between the earth and the sun, casting a shadow on the earth. The upcoming eclipse is considered “total” because the moon will block out our entire view of the sun. About 28 percent of solar eclipses are considered total, according to Space.com.

The path of totality will move from central Chile across the continent toward Buenos Aires, Argentina, according to AccuWeather.

Although people outside of the region will have access to several streams of the eclipse, the clarity of these videos will depend on weather conditions. A cloudy sky could obstruct the eclipse, but according to AccuWeather, much of the path of totality is projected to yield clear views.

This eclipse will cover less ground than the one in 2017. Its moment of greatest eclipse will fall in the Pacific Ocean, more than one thousand miles southwest of the Galapagos Islands, likely to go unobserved by anyone, Space.com reports.