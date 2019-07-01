Officers arrest woman suspected of car theft after high-speed chase

A Lake County woman suspected of stealing a Chevrolet Blazer was arrested after leading officers on a lengthy highway chase while swerving into oncoming traffic, the CHP said.

Jessica Layne Tominia, 36, of Clearlake Oaks, stole a red Blazer parked outside a Ukiah Quik Mart after assaulting the owner around 10 a.m. Sunday, CHP said Monday.

Ukiah police spotted the SUV on northbound Highway 101 near Perkins Street and tried to stop the driver, who wouldn’t pull over. A chase ensued, reaching speeds over 80 mph, CHP said.

North of town, CHP officers took over the pursuit, which switched to eastbound rural Highway 20. They said the driver continued to speed, using the right shoulder and swerving into the westbound lane. She eventually stopped, and officers arrested her at gunpoint.

Tominia was booked into Mendocino County Jail on suspicion of car theft and felony reckless evading.

