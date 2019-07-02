Man with knife robs Santa Rosa gas station

Threatening a clerk with a knife, a robber held up a Santa Rosa gas station late Monday night, according to Santa Rosa police.

The 10:30 p.m. crime occurred at the Shell station on College Avenue at Highway 101.

A clerk told police a man walked up to the station’s kiosk and knocked on the door. When the worker opened it, the man pulled out a knife, walked in and ordered the clerk to hand over money, police said.

After getting some cash the man walked away, heading south toward Morgan Street. The clerk said the man’s face was partially covered by his sweatshirt hood.

