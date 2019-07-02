Man with knife robs Santa Rosa gas station

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 2, 2019, 8:03AM
Updated 4 hours ago

Threatening a clerk with a knife, a robber held up a Santa Rosa gas station late Monday night, according to Santa Rosa police.

The 10:30 p.m. crime occurred at the Shell station on College Avenue at Highway 101.

A clerk told police a man walked up to the station’s kiosk and knocked on the door. When the worker opened it, the man pulled out a knife, walked in and ordered the clerk to hand over money, police said.

After getting some cash the man walked away, heading south toward Morgan Street. The clerk said the man’s face was partially covered by his sweatshirt hood.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

