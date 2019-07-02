Deputies arrest arson suspect in Covelo fire

A woman tossed a burning object over a fence into tall, dry grass Monday evening, sparking a fire in a rural Mendocino County community, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was reported about 6:30 p.m. along the 23300 block of Henderson Road in Covelo, a rural residential area blocks from the community center. It burned about one acre of grass, as well as four abandoned vehicles, an empty travel trailer and a 50‑foot line of fence.

A witness told deputies a woman had lit something and threw it over the fence into the yard and within seconds flames appeared, officials said in a news release. The witness identified the woman. Deputies found her walking nearby and arrested 48‑year‑old Laurie Roseann Hayes, suspecting her of arson and violating her probation.

Hayes was booked into the Mendocino County Jail. Bail was set at $30,000.

Covelo and Cal Fire firefighters put out the fire.

