California man returns Hawaii library book after 47 years

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 2, 2019, 8:15AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

HONOLULU — A California man who borrowed a cookbook from a Honolulu library has returned it after nearly five decades.

Hawaii News Now reports Patrick Powers delivered the "Hawaii Cooks" book to the Waikiki-Kapahulu Public Library last week while on vacation in the state.

Powers says he found the book last year in a storage box and decided it was finally time to return it.

He borrowed the book 47 years ago while living in Hawaii. It traveled with him when he later moved to California.

Powers handed the book over with a letter explaining what happened. He also gave the library a newer copy to replace his old, damaged one.

He expected to pay a hefty fine but there was no penalty.

"The librarian was so nice," he said.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine