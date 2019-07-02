Wolf pups make their debut at Oakland Zoo

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 2, 2019, 8:35AM
Updated 4 hours ago

OAKLAND — Four new gray wolf pups have come out of their den at the Oakland Zoo.

The pups were born on May 13. This month, the 6-week-old pups have started to explore the two-acre habitat.

Parents Siskiyou and Sequoia were born in captivity and brought to the zoo's California Trail area in April 2018. Siskiyou is a first-time mom, and the zoo doesn't plan to breed further.

Wolves are reclusive creatures and take time to bond. Then they mate for life.

Darren Minier, the zoo's assistant director of animal care, conservation and research, says creating a wolf pack is essential to the wolves' emotional health.

Zoo workers will monitor the family to ensure it is thriving.

