'Close the Camps' protesters in Santa Rosa, nationwide demand the closure of migrant detention centers

Sonoma County residents gathered at Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa on Tuesday to protest the treatment of migrants at immigration detention centers.

The 12 p.m. "Close the Camps" rally is one of about 180 happening throughout the country at public spaces and offices of U.S. senators and representatives, according to organizer moveon.org.

In addition to Santa Rosa, Bay Area rallies are being held in front of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein's office in San Francisco and Walnut Creek.

For more information, go to closethecampsnow.org.