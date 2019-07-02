Manslaughter arrest for teenage driver in deadly Santa Rosa crash

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 2, 2019, 1:49PM
Updated 12 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A critically injured 16‑year‑old Santa Rosa girl is expected to survive a crash that killed a close friend, authorities said Tuesday as investigators pieced together the chain of events that led to the deadly Monday accident.

Officers have not been able to interview Kaitlyn Tyndall because of her injuries, but they hoped to speak to her soon, a Santa Rosa traffic sergeant said. She remained in Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital’s intensive care ward.

Tyndall was a passenger in a car with two fellow Maria Carrillo High School students that crashed about 12:20 a.m. Monday as they left a popular teenage gathering spot in the Fountaingrove hills.

Taylor Sorg, 16, who was also a passenger, died shortly after the crash.

The uninjured driver, who’d had her driver’s license for about two months, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Preliminary blood alcohol tests showed she wasn’t intoxicated and test results for any impairment will be confirmed through further Department of Justice lab tests, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chad Heiser said.

The department declined to release her name, saying California law explicitly bars law enforcement agencies from publicly sharing the name of minors, no matter the severity of any crime, Santa Rosa Police Capt. John Cregan said.

An exception exists when a judge decides to try a minor as an adult, he said.

“California law prohibits us from releasing the name of minors under these circumstances,” Cregan said. “I simply cannot release the name of the driver in this case.”

Investigators have determined the driver was going too fast for the road, Skyfarm Drive, which has a 25 mph limit. She was descending a steep section of Skyfarm in her family’s Lincoln MKZ sedan, Heiser said, and blew through the stop sign at the intersection with Thomas Lake Harris Drive while heading into a left turn on an upward slope.

There were no skid marks indicating she’d slammed on the brakes to slow, but there were other telltale tire marks on the pavement. “It tells me she was going faster than her vehicle could handle or that she could handle, but how fast that was, we can’t say,” Heiser said.

Speed will be figured out through crash calculations, Heiser said.

The three had been up the hill at a teen hangout spot known as “top of the world.” As they left, with Sorg in the front passenger seat and the other girl in the back, two other vehicles carrying multiple longtime friends followed behind them.

While making the left turn, the driver ran off Thomas Lake Harris, over the curb and off a steep embankment. Airborne, the sedan slammed into three trees, causing it to spin before landing on its tires along a golf course fairway.

During the series of impacts, the Lincoln’s large sunroof peeled back.

“The glass sunroof somehow came off. The whole top of the car was basically open,” Heiser said.

Both passengers, who police believe were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from the vehicle, possibly through the damaged roof. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was still in her seat.

Police Tuesday continued their interviews with teens, including several friends, in the other vehicles and others gathered in the area that night.

Heiser said the friends in the two following cars pulled over when the crash occurred.

“They stopped and went down to the crashed vehicle and were trying to see if their friends were OK,” Heiser said.

The veteran traffic sergeant credited the involved driver with being sober, perhaps acting as a designated driver that night.

“She chose not to drink, consume,” Heiser said. “It was responsible of her.”

But there were other safety issues under investigation in the crash: speed limit, stopping at the stop sign, wearing seat belts and following state laws aimed at helping new teen drivers avoid distraction, he said.

The teen had received her provisional license this spring, and her being out after midnight with two teens in her car violated multiple restrictions, he said.

The provisions prohibit new teenage drivers to drive anyone under 20 years unless they also have a licensed parent, guardian or other adult in the car who is older than 25 years. Also, for one year, such new drivers are prohibited from driving between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. without the licensed adult.

“You’ve got a newly issued driver’s license. She’s driving against restrictions,” Heiser said. “There are reasons why newly issued drivers have restrictions on their license to not have (teen) passengers for safety reasons.”

“It’s a tragic event. This could have been prevented,” Heiser said.

Skyfarm Drive and the adjacent Flintridge Drive, which leads to a road that deadends in an empty field, have for decades been considered a popular hangout for Sonoma County youth given its relative privacy and spectacular views, said Cregan, the police captain.

Complaints about visitors from nearby residents have historically involved reports of minor offenses, such as vandalism, marijuana use and underage drinking.

The 2017 October firestorm that passed through the area left few houses standing on Skyfarm Drive, and those who are rebuilding have expressed heightened concerns about strangers entering their unattended properties, Cregan said.

Sorg has yet to be officially named by the Coroner’s Office as the teen killed in the crash, but she was identified by friends and family members who gathered at the crash site Monday night.

Toxicology from an autopsy will determine if Sorg was impaired and police will seek relevant medical records from the Tyndall through the courts, the sergeant said. Such testing is standard by law enforcement for fatal collisions.

Staff Writer Nashelly Chavez contributed to this story.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine