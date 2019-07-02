Manslaughter arrest for teenage driver in deadly Santa Rosa crash

A critically injured 16‑year‑old Santa Rosa girl is expected to survive a crash that killed a close friend, authorities said Tuesday as investigators pieced together the chain of events that led to the deadly Monday accident.

Officers have not been able to interview Kaitlyn Tyndall because of her injuries, but they hoped to speak to her soon, a Santa Rosa traffic sergeant said. She remained in Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital’s intensive care ward.

Tyndall was a passenger in a car with two fellow Maria Carrillo High School students that crashed about 12:20 a.m. Monday as they left a popular teenage gathering spot in the Fountaingrove hills.

Taylor Sorg, 16, who was also a passenger, died shortly after the crash.

The uninjured driver, who’d had her driver’s license for about two months, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter. Preliminary blood alcohol tests showed she wasn’t intoxicated and test results for any impairment will be confirmed through further Department of Justice lab tests, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chad Heiser said.

The department declined to release her name, saying California law explicitly bars law enforcement agencies from publicly sharing the name of minors, no matter the severity of any crime, Santa Rosa Police Capt. John Cregan said.

An exception exists when a judge decides to try a minor as an adult, he said.

“California law prohibits us from releasing the name of minors under these circumstances,” Cregan said. “I simply cannot release the name of the driver in this case.”

Investigators have determined the driver was going too fast for the road, Skyfarm Drive, which has a 25 mph limit. She was descending a steep section of Skyfarm in her family’s Lincoln MKZ sedan, Heiser said, and blew through the stop sign at the intersection with Thomas Lake Harris Drive while heading into a left turn on an upward slope.

There were no skid marks indicating she’d slammed on the brakes to slow, but there were other telltale tire marks on the pavement. “It tells me she was going faster than her vehicle could handle or that she could handle, but how fast that was, we can’t say,” Heiser said.

Speed will be figured out through crash calculations, Heiser said.

The three had been up the hill at a teen hangout spot known as “top of the world.” As they left, with Sorg in the front passenger seat and the other girl in the back, two other vehicles carrying multiple longtime friends followed behind them.

While making the left turn, the driver ran off Thomas Lake Harris, over the curb and off a steep embankment. Airborne, the sedan slammed into three trees, causing it to spin before landing on its tires along a golf course fairway.

During the series of impacts, the Lincoln’s large sunroof peeled back.

“The glass sunroof somehow came off. The whole top of the car was basically open,” Heiser said.

Both passengers, who police believe were not wearing seat belts, were thrown from the vehicle, possibly through the damaged roof. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was still in her seat.

Police Tuesday continued their interviews with teens, including several friends, in the other vehicles and others gathered in the area that night.