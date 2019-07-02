1 dead in vehicle crash at San Francisco airport

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 2, 2019, 11:21AM
Updated 1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Police say a person died and two others were injured when a car crashed into them as they loaded luggage onto their vehicle parked on the curb of San Francisco's international terminal.

KPIX-TV reports San Francisco police say the crash occurred Monday on the arrivals section of the international terminal and involved two men and a woman. All were transported to a hospital, where one of the men died of his injuries.

Police say the driver of a black Ford Expedition, a 46-year-old male, accelerated from the pickup curb prior to the collision. After the crash, he remained on scene and continued to cooperate with investigators.

They say the crash did not appear to be an intentional act and the driver did not display any signs of impairment.

Information from: KPIX-TV.

