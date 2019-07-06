North Coast mussel die-off an alarming sign of warming world’s threat to marine life

The Bodega Marine Laboratory is interested in receiving reports of any sightings or photos of mussel mortality on the North Coast. Reports and photos can be sent to Jackie Sones, jlsones@ucdavis.edu.

BODEGA BAY - As a scientist, Jackie Sones trains her focus on observable data — what can be documented, quantified and compared.

But it’s taken some effort recently to keep her emotions at bay as she worked among tens of thousands of empty, gaping mussel shells, appraising the scope of a rare mass die-off along the rocky shoreline of the North Coast.

In yet another sign of the toll exacted by rising temperatures on the ocean environment, a period of extreme heat last month appears to have killed off a large portion of the mussel bed in Bodega Bay.

“It was just really hard to be surrounded by all these dead animals,” Sones, research coordinator for the UC Davis Bodega Marine Reserve, said after a weekend survey of the mussels. “You’re doing this as a scientist, to document the situation. But as a person, that was a challenging thing to be doing.”

Up to 70% of the specimens died in the hardest hit, most exposed areas of the mussel bed along the mile or so that Sones has been able to survey so far.

Sones has heard from researchers and citizen scientists about similar episodes ranging from Dillon Beach in Marin County to an area of the Mendocino Coast near Westport, suggesting a widespread problem.

The alarm is not just over the enormous number of mussels that basically cooked in the sun. In addition, mussels are a foundation species that provides habitat for other organisms, creating the structure in which they live.

The bivalves attach themselves to the rocks in tightly packed colonies in both the intertidal zone, which lies above water at low tide, and the subtidal zone, which sits below the low-tide mark. They help to ameliorate the energy of the surf and shade out the sun so smaller creatures can find refuge.

Snails, worms, barnacles and anemones are among dozens of species found where California mussels live. So the mortality event may extend to other species, Sones suggested.

“There’s like a hundred different species that you find in a typical mussel bed,” said Mark Denny, professor of marine sciences at Stanford University and director of the university’s Hopkins Marine Station in Pacific Grove. “If the mussels go away, all the things that live in the mussel bed get exposed.”

Sones works out of the UC Davis Bodega Marine Laboratory, where scientists have long studied a variety of impacts related to climate change, from ocean acidification to strange marine wildlife migrations to the “warm blob,” the band of unusually warm water that has drastically altered the environment off the North Coast, which has seen a collapse in its abalone fishery and bull kelp forest.

Evidence of the latest die-off, the mussels, surfaced for Sones in the middle of last month.

She was heading out to the rocky shoreline behind the Bodega Head lab to survey for signs of recovery in the local sea star population, which has been virtually wiped out up and down the North Coast by a wasting disease since 2013.

But what caught her eye were patches of snow-white seaweed on the rocks, apparently bleached during the record high temperatures a week earlier. Nearby mussels, she soon discovered, suffered even heavier damage.