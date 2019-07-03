Suspect and passing motorist hurt in reported Sonoma hit-and-run

A suspected hit-and-run driver crashed into another motorist Sunday in Sonoma, injuring her before crashing his car down into a tree and injuring himself, police said.

Guadalupe Dionicio Ramirez, 20, was hospitalized Sunday night after allegedly running into another driver and then crashing his car into a tree, police said Tuesday. He remained in the hospital Tuesday with major injuries.

Ramirez was driving south on Highway 12 near the Maxwell Village Shopping Center shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday when he veered into the northbound lane and sideswiped an oncoming vehicle, causing minor injuries to the female driver, according to the Sonoma Police Department.

Ramirez continued along Highway 12, but lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree near Mary’s Pizza corporate headquarters, police said.

Police suspect Ramirez was under the influence of alcohol at the time. No arrest was reported Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.