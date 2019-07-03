Man shot in marijuana-related incident in Mendocino County

A man was shot Sunday in Mendocino County in an apparently marijuana-related incident, authorities said Tuesday.

Multiple callers reported the shooting at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with one caller saying the victim was trying to flag down cars in the Hulls Valley area, north of Covelo, the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies located a man who had been shot multiple times, and he was flown to a trauma center. He remained in intensive care Tuesday night.

Deputies followed a blood trail back to a gated driveway, where they found a Santa Rosa man near the gate carrying two large bags of marijuana, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Salvador Torres-Rubio, 21, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for sexual battery and violation of probation, the Sheriff’s Office said. He was held without bail while investigators determine whether he was involved in the shooting and the grow operation.

Deputies discovered numerous greenhouses with marijuana growing inside, none of which were permitted by the state or county, the Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies destroyed over 1,200 marijuana plants at the property.

