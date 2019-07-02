Driver hits boy crossing Petaluma street

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 2, 2019, 3:47PM
A boy crossing a west Petaluma street on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The boy, whose age wasn’t initially available, was being flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital Oakland, the Petaluma Police Department said.

The collision occurred in a crosswalk at Lakeville Street and East Court about 3:20 p.m. A public alert issued about 3:40 p.m. warned drivers to avoid westbound Lakeville Street from Lindberg Lane to Wilson Street.

The driver stopped after the collision, police said.

Additional information was not available Tuesday.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

