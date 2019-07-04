Healdsburg to welcome back stolen 800-pound hammer installation at July 4 event

The theft of an 800-pound hammer installed as public art last year in Healdsburg was a remarkable caper that spawned international headlines and left a peculiar sense of artistic loss in the community. Nine months later, the puzzling heist remains unsolved, but the hammer head has been reclaimed, and the refurbished sculpture will be newly unveiled amid Fourth of July festivities in the Plaza before taking its place next week in front of the Healdsburg Community Center.

The installation vanished in October from the same spot on the lawn of the community center, where it had been on display for five months. It included a 21-foot-long redwood handle and a 6-f oot-tall, steel hammer head weighing in at more than 200 pounds. In its place, police detectives found only scuff marks left on the pavement, and, two weeks later, in the same spot, a large metal nail driven into the grass and etched with the word “BAIT.”

For creator Doug Unkrey, a Healdsburg artist, the whole episode proved slightly maddening.

“Everybody would ask me, ‘Why would anybody do that?’ ” he said. “And initially we thought it was just a prank and I’d probably find it at the high school at the bottom of the pool or something like that. I didn’t think it would go this far, but one of the things about public art is it’s supposed to stretch your mind just a little bit … because it’s out of the ordinary, and maybe add some beauty in this world that’s not always beautiful.”

The simple logistics of the theft — at nearly half a ton — fired locals’ imaginations. Then came the nail, which turned out to be only a plot to lure the hammer back, according to Healdsburg residents Martin Kiff and his son, Wilson, a Healdsburg High senior, who fashioned the 3-foot nail and drove it into the grass days after the hammer’s disappearance.

It wouldn’t be until mid-April that the hammer head reappeared, dumped apparently on the property of an unidentified local resident, who arranged to have it returned through an attorney.

The saga’s full circle makes that return all the more worth celebrating, said Mark Themig, Healdsburg’s community development director.

“The part that I’m most amazed about is it’s all still a mystery,” he said. “You think about the notoriety of it, and all the things around how much coverage it got, and no one talked. At this point in time, it’s definitely part of the Healdsburg community, and I think what’s really interesting is how a piece of art can make that happen and bring a community together.”

For Healdsburg police, the case went cold months ago, said Officer Darryl Erkel, the lead investigator. He’d basically given up on solving the theft, until “kind of out of left field” Sebastopol attorney Izaak Schwaiger phoned the department to explain the hammer head had been found buried on a client’s property, Erkel said.

The landowner has remained anonymous and through Schwaiger has denied any involvement in the caper while also asking Unkrey to pony up the $1,000 he’d offered as a reward for the hammer’s return.

After initially rejecting that request, Unkrey and the artwork’s sponsor, the Voigt Family Sculpture Foundation, settled on donating the money to Santa Rosa-based nonprofit ArtStart, a youth arts program, and Schwaiger said he’d give his client $500 to compensate for the effort to unearth and deliver the hammer to police.