California effort to put warning labels on soda stalls

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 3, 2019, 7:57AM
Updated 6 minutes ago

SACRAMENTO — A bill before the California legislature that would put warning labels on sodas and other sugary drinks likely won't move forward this year after the author announced it did not have enough votes.

State Sen. Bill Monning told lawmakers in the Assembly Health Committee on Tuesday he is withdrawing his bill and will try again next year.

The bill narrowly passed the state Senate last month. It would require warning labels on drinks that contain 75 ounces or more of added sugar or sweeteners per 12 fluid ounces. The labels would warn about obesity, diabetes and tooth decay.

The beverage industry strongly opposed the bill.

Efforts to tax sugary drinks and ban large soda containers have also faltered this year.

