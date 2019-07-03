Sonoma County DUI checkpoint set for Friday night

Law enforcement agencies in Sonoma County will beef up DUI enforcement over the long holiday weekend, including a CHP checkpoint Friday night.

The CHP also will add officers to watch for impaired drivers from 6 p.m. Wednesday to midnight Sunday. Extra Santa Rosa officers will also be on duty starting Thursday.

As is standard for such law enforcement operations, CHP officials didn’t release where the checkpoint would be, but wanted to alert drivers they would be out in force on the Fourth of July holiday weekend, hoping to deter impaired driving. Officers will be set up on a roadway that’s had repeat drunken driving issues, said CHP Capt. Ari Wolfe, who commands the Santa Rosa CHP jurisdiction.

The checkpoint will run from 6 p.m. to midnight. Officers will also check for a valid driver’s license.

