Rohnert Park high-speed police chase ends in Novato with two arrests

Two men in a stolen pickup car led officers on a lengthy, at times high‑speed pursuit Tuesday evening from Sonoma County into Marin, with both men arrested along Highway 37, according to Rohnert Park police.

The chase started about 7 p.m. in west Rohnert Park when officers spotted a stolen car. They tried to stop the driver on Golf Course Drive but instead, the man behind the wheel of the 1987 Chevrolet truck wouldn’t pull over and headed north on Stony Point Road, police said. With officers behind him, the pursuit then turned south onto Highway 101, reaching speeds up to 110 mph, depending on traffic, police said.

Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers joined the effort and in Novato, officers put spike strips near the Delong Avenue offramp. The driver hit the spikes, puncturing all four tires, forcing the driver to slow. He then went east on Highway 37 for a short while, stopping near Marsh Road.

Officers arrested Richard Haslip, 32, of Arcadia and Shaun Stringfellow, 38, of Garberville, suspected of car theft, possessing stolen property, car theft with a prior conviction for the crime, evading officers, having drugs and violating probation, according to police.

The vehicle had been stolen in Humboldt County, according to police.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.