California broadens investigation of doctors over vaccination exemptions

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 3, 2019, 8:25AM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SACRAMENTO — A newspaper reports the Medical Board of California is investigating at least four physicians, including two from Santa Rosa, for issuing questionable medical exemptions to children whose parents did not want them immunized.

The Sacramento Bee on Tuesday cites documents that show investigators have sought records involving two Sacramento-area pediatricians and two doctors in Santa Rosa.

The newspaper says at least one complaint expressed concern that doctors are making "easy money" on exemptions that are not based on medical need.

A spokesman for the medical board declined to comment on the cases.

The investigations are unfolding amid the nation's worst measles outbreak in a quarter-century.

California lawmakers are considering legislation to tighten the requirements for exempting children from the vaccinations required to attend schools and day care centers.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine