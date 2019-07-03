Gunman who shot, injured Fresno County deputy arrested after standoff

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 3, 2019, 11:45AM
Updated 3 hours ago

FRESNO — Authorities say a man suspected of shooting a Fresno County Sheriff's deputy who responded to a call about two neighbors arguing over a rural property boundary was arrested after a standoff.

The Fresno Bee reports Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims says the suspect was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of shooting 49-year-old Deputy John Erickson near the community of Tollhouse.

Mims says the gunman was firing his rifle at a man at the scene but shifted to deputies upon their arrival. Erickson is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

She says the gunman surrendered hours after several conversations with officers at the scene. His name has not been released.

Mims says deputies have been called to the same location before over the same property line dispute.

___

Information from: The Fresno Bee, http://www.fresnobee.com

