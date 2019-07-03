'Armed and dangerous' man sought in Valley Ford party shooting, stabbing

Sonoma County sheriff’s detectives are seeking a man they say is armed and dangerous in connection with a Valley Ford gang‑related fight that left one man with a life‑threatening stab wound in his head and another with a gunshot wound.

Two others already are in custody, arrested Monday, sheriff’s spokeswoman Misti Wood said in a news release Wednesday.

The suspect at large is Petaluma resident Eduardo Giovay Lopez‑Cabrera, 21. He is known to answer to “Peque,” “Pequiño” and “Shorty.”

Detectives warned he should not be approached but asked anyone seeing him to call 911.

A photo of the man was released early Wednesday afternoon and a further description included that he stands 5‑foot‑1 and weighs about 135 pounds.

On Monday detectives arrested Anthony Racines, 19, of Rohnert Park and Calvin Garcia, 23, of Santa Rosa, also suspected of participating in the fight. Deputies were called about 9:40 p.m. Saturday to a fight at a home in the 12000 block of Valley Ford Road where about 30 people were gathered for a party. During the gathering the two victims arrived and a fight started, leading to the stabbing and shooting.

Arriving deputies found the man with the head wound in a car and the second victim was in the backyard with a leg wound. Both were taken to area hospitals. The suspects had fled.

The violence came after a party earlier in the day at Santa Rosa’s Finley Park that had continued at the Valley Ford home. Detectives suspect the three suspects and two victims were the only ones involved in the fight and said it was likely gang related.

Detectives began a series of interviews with people at the party and searches of the house and cars, leading to Monday’s arrests and a further search for Lopez‑Cabrera.

Detectives arrested Garcia on suspicion of attempted murder and battery causing serious injury and he was being held without bail due to a parole hold.

Racines was arrested on conspiracy, battery with serious injury and a gang enhancement, all felonies. He remained in custody Wednesday with bail set at $55,000.

Wednesday afternoon the man with the head wound was in critical condition and his injury still was considered life threatening. The second victim was released from the hospital. Detectives declined to release the names of the victims due to the violent crimes involved.

Violent crimes Sgt. Brandon Cutting asked anyone who sees the man to call 911 and anyone with information about his location to call detectives at 707‑565‑2185 and ask for him.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to the man’s arrest and conviction. The money is from the Take Back Our Community program.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.