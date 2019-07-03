Authorities crack down on nudity at Lake Tahoe beaches

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 3, 2019, 11:55AM

RENO, Nev. — Nevada authorities are cracking down on public nudity at Lake Tahoe beaches that have been considered clothing-optional for decades.

Washoe County Sheriff's Office spokesman Bob Harmon says the increase enforcement of clothing rules was prompted by an encounter deputies had with nude sunbathers Saturday.

Harmon says nude men at Creek Beach made inappropriate and lewd gestures at deputies, leading to a confrontation.

Harmon says he is not aware of any Nevada beaches that are legally sanctioned to allow for nudity.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says public nudity is against state and local laws, but enforcement at Lake Tahoe has not been a high priority.

He says authorities did a sweep of the beaches Sunday, telling the nude to put on clothes.

