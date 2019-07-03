Former Spelling mansion in Los Angeles sells for nearly $120 million

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 3, 2019, 11:59AM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LOS ANGELES — A gigantic Los Angeles mansion built in 1991 for the late producer Aaron Spelling and his widow has been sold for $119.75 million.

The Los Angeles Times says the sale that closed Tuesday is the highest home price ever in Los Angeles County.

Set on 4.7 acres (1.9 hectares) in Holmby Hills, the 56,600-square-foot (5,258-square-meter) chateau is the largest home in Los Angeles.

The unidentified buyer was represented by a Beverly Hills real estate firm.

Spelling produced such TV series as "Charlie's Angels," ''Dynasty," ''Beverly Hills 90210" and "Melrose Place."

After his death in 2006, his widow Candy sold the mansion for $85 million to Petra Ecclestone, daughter of Formula One billionaire Bernie Ecclestone.

She made modifications and the home now has 123 rooms, including 14 bedrooms and 27 bathrooms.

___

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine