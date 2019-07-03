SAN BRUNO — Investigators are reviewing video to try and identify two suspects who opened fire on each other inside a Northern California mall, wounding two teenagers before fleeing.

San Bruno Police Lt. Ryan Johansen said the suspects were still being sought Wednesday in the Tuesday shooting that spread panic and shut down a nearby train station, scrambling rush-hour commuter traffic in the San Francisco Bay Area.

He says evidence shows there were two groups of young people fighting on the second floor of The Shops at Tanforan when a member from each group pulled out a gun and began shooting at the other.

Johansen says detectives believe the victims were with the groups and not bystanders.

Officials say one of the boys is in critical condition and the other is serious.