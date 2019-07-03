Police reviewing video to identify San Bruno mall shooters

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 3, 2019, 12:47PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SAN BRUNO — Investigators are reviewing video to try and identify two suspects who opened fire on each other inside a Northern California mall, wounding two teenagers before fleeing.

San Bruno Police Lt. Ryan Johansen said the suspects were still being sought Wednesday in the Tuesday shooting that spread panic and shut down a nearby train station, scrambling rush-hour commuter traffic in the San Francisco Bay Area.

He says evidence shows there were two groups of young people fighting on the second floor of The Shops at Tanforan when a member from each group pulled out a gun and began shooting at the other.

Johansen says detectives believe the victims were with the groups and not bystanders.

Officials say one of the boys is in critical condition and the other is serious.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine