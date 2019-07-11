Plan for custom-made public restroom near Old Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa stalls

Bowing to opposition from downtown business and property owners, Santa Rosa leaders hedged Wednesday on buying and installing a public restroom on Old Courthouse Square.

The move came just two weeks after City Council decided to spend $125,000 to put a specially designed permanent public restroom called a Portland Loo on or adjacent to the downtown square for 24/7 use. The project drew opposition from those who fear a restroom on the square would hurt the quality of life for tourists and locals.

The plan stalled Wednesday when a City Council panel that focuses on downtown issues met and instead of recommending preferred locations for the public toilet to the full council opted to slow the process and seek more information. Now it’s unclear when the city will go ahead and buy the single-stall restroom from Madden Fabrication, the Portland, Oregon, maker of the sturdy potty designed to withstand a beating.

“I think there’s more information that we need to gather to make a well-informed recommendation to the rest of the council,” Councilman Ernesto Olivares said. “I don’t see a need for this to be rushing forward.”

Councilman John Sawyer also voiced his desire to wait and explore other public restroom options, such as improving existing ones. Although there are several restrooms downtown, none are open 24/7 or on the square.

Councilwoman Victoria Fleming raised questions about whether the panel’s delay would undercut City Council’s unanimous approval of the Portland Loo purchase less than a month ago.

Jason Nutt, an assistant city manager who oversees public works, said city staff hadn’t yet closed a deal on buying the custom-made restroom. Details such as whether it should include a diaper-changing table for families still have to be finalized. Nutt said it would be best for city staff to have as many details as possible, including council members’ location preferences for the toilet, before signing a purchase contract.

The council panel’s delay Wednesday followed a pitch for public restroom alternatives by Hugh Futrell, who is developing multiple downtown properties — including one on the downtown square — and serves as the vice chairman of the Downtown Action Organization.

The organization, a nonprofit based in the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber building on the square that lobbies for downtown business and property owners, is opposed to installing a public restroom on the square. Members of the group would rather see upgrading of existing restrooms at the Santa Rosa Transit Mall, at City Hall, in the parking garage at Third and D streets, at Prince Gateway Park and at the downtown library branch.

Futrell’s most prominent downtown project is the redevelopment of the historic Empire Building on the square into the boutique Hotel E. The hotel would be located near one of several locations for the Portland Loo proposed by city staff. Three other places on the perimeter of the square, and a space on Santa Rosa Avenue between the square and the transit mall, also made the cut from a list of about 20 potential sites after staffers from several city departments deliberated internally.

Futrell said the city should do a better job of guiding people visiting or living on the streets of downtown Santa Rosa to the several existing public restrooms. He also said that a Portland Loo in San Diego had been problematic, in part because of increased crime, prompting its eventual removal. He warned of the potential for similar problems here depending on where City Council decides to add another downtown restroom.

“Improperly located, there is a serious risk of increased concentration of issues within a part of the downtown,” Futrell said. “There is very strong feeling that the location chosen should not be one in direct proximity to an existing business nor in direct proximity to an existing visitor location.”

Meanwhile, the only thing that now appeared certain Wednesday about the prospect of a Portland Loo being installed in downtown Santa Rosa was that the same City Council panel will talk about it again at its next meeting on Aug. 1.

