Fourth of July 2019: What's open, what's closed in Sonoma County

Thursday is Independence Day, which means government agencies, schools, services and some businesses will be closed or have modified hours.

Federal offices: Closed

State offices: Closed

County offices: Closed

City offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Schools: Closed

Banks: Closed

Mail Delivery: None

Stores: Open**

City buses: None

Sonoma County Transit: No service

Golden Gate Transit: Holiday service

Golden Gate Ferry: Holiday service

Parking meters: Free

Parking garages: Charging

Dump: Closed

Trash pickups: Day later, except Petaluma

**Some with reduced/affected hours