Coffey Park neighborhood throws belated holiday bash as small act of defiance

As planned and with great fanfare, the kids parade of patriotically festooned bikes, trikes and scooters started at 5 p.m. Friday in Santa Rosa. The parade was the highlight of the Coffey Park neighborhood’s belated Independence Day celebration, staged in the cul-de-sac of Amanda Place.

In an unplanned turn of events, as the youngsters turned east off Mocha Lane at the end of the parade, a sprint broke out. Ignoring grown-ups shouting “careful” and “slow down,” Oliver Bushon and Desmond Rahmn accelerated into the cul-de-sac, with Oliver winning by a bike length. There was speculation afterward that Desmond was slowed by the tricolored pinwheels on his handlebars. Age also was a factor: he is 4 years old and Oliver is 7.

Organized by Tricia Woods, one of the directors of neighborhood group Coffey Strong, the shindig drew some 150 people from all over Coffey Park. The vibe she was going for, Woods said, was “old school, ’50s community building in a construction zone.”

The neighborhood remains in the throes of rebuilding after the Tubbs fire in October 2017 burned over 1,300 homes.

When she wasn’t positioning pop-up tents and thanking neighbors for bringing potluck food, she fielded helpful suggestions from her parents, Wes and Lynn Anderson. Seated behind her tent, they warned her that, as the sun set, the food no longer would be in shade, and so wouldn’t it be better to move the pop-up tent over a few feet?

Fittingly, for a celebration of a revolution, this party was an act of determination and defiance, as many Coffey Park gatherings are. On one side of them, as they dined on corn on the cob, mac and cheese, baked beans, pasta and wedges of something called the Giant Sandwich, was Coffey Park itself: still fenced off, overgrown and partially closed. At least the port-a-potties on Amanda Place sported red, white and blue bunting.

For the first time in a long time, said Steve Rahmn, Desmond’s dad, “we skipped the fireworks last night.” This was their July Fourth celebration. Like others around him, he marveled at the uncommonly strong bonds shared by residents of his resilient neighborhood.

Before the Tubbs fire, he said, “You’d drive down the street and wave at people, but you didn’t know who they were.”

“Now, if you’ve got a 15-minute trip to Trader Joe’s, you better have 30 minutes, ’cause you end up talking to half the people in the store,” Rahmn said.

“It’s unfortunate we had to go through that,” said Kara Lemieux of the devastating inferno, “but now this community has been totally reinvigorated.”

Behind her, Chicago Cubs fan Jim Scally, rocking a Joe Maddon jersey that covered the Cubs tattoo on his right deltoid, impersonated a ballpark vendor. “Hot dogs! Get your hot dogs!”

As the children were wrangled and lined up for the parade, Scally said, “Oh man, this is what it’s all about.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88