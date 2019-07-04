Santa Rosa man arrested on suspicion of carjacking, kidnapping

A Santa Rosa man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of carjacking and kidnapping.

Robert Lee Orr, 31, was arrested following an incident in which Santa Rosa police said he stole a vehicle after claiming to have a weapon.

About 10:45 a.m., Orr got into a work truck with an attached equipment trailer at a gas station near Guerneville Road and Cleveland Avenue. The keys of the truck were in the ignition, and he tried to turn the truck on. The truck’s owner struggled with him for the keys.

Orr motioned at his waistband as if he had a weapon and told the victim to “get out” or he would be killed, police said. He then turned the keys in the ignition and began to drive away with the victim still in the truck before hitting the victim and pushing him out of the moving truck, causing him to suffer minor injuries.

Police located the truck using its built-in GPS system and pulled it over. Orr got out of the truck and struggled with officers, who were able to arrest him after an officer hit him several times, police said. Orr was booked into Sonoma County Jail, where he remained Wednesday evening on $201,000 bail.

