Crash closes Windsor roads for several hours on July Fourth, authorities say

SUSAN MINICHIELLO
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 4, 2019, 11:19AM

A crash involving a car and low-hanging wires has closed roads in Windsor for hours on the morning of the July Fourth holiday, according to Windsor Police.

Starr Road and Robbie Way, just north of the Cali Calmecac Language Academy in Windsor, are closed as of 10:30 a.m. for a couple of hours, police say.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Susan Minichiello at 707-521-5216 or susan.minichiello@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @susanmini.

