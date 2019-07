Four people injured in crash on Highway 1 in Timber Cove

Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 1 in Timber Cove, emergency dispatchers said.

The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. near Timber Cove Road. It involved a white pickup and a silver sedan, according to initial CHP reports.

One person suffered major injuries and had to be airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the initial reports stated. The three others were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

