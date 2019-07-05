Sonoma County sheriff's deputy shoots assault suspect in Bodega Bay
A man was shot Thursday night by a Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy in Bodega Bay after he allegedly assaulted officers, authorities say.
California Highway Patrol and a sheriff’s deputy responded around 8:10 p.m. to reports of a man assaulting people near Swan and Heron Drives, where they found multiple injured people.
Witnesses told officers that the man, who was suspected of stealing a car, was on the 21000 block of Pelican Loop.
The man was found there, assaulted the officers, then was shot by a deputy, according to a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office press release.
The man and injured people were taken to local hospitals.
This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.
