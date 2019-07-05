Skiers celebrate July 4th on the slopes at Squaw Valley

Skiing on the Fourth of July? Yes. After a near-record winter, Squaw Valley at Lake Tahoe welcomed snow lovers Thursday for some holiday fun.

In patriotic style, skiers and snowboarders made their way down the slopes in American flag-emblazoned shirts, shorts, and in at least one case, an actual flag (see above).

According to SFGate, the Lake Tahoe resort had its third-snowiest season on record in 2018-2019, getting nearly 60 feet since the beginning of the season.



The resort will stay open until July 7. Last year it was open through July 4.