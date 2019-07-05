Fireworks blamed for fatal fire in Central California

After his house went up in flames, an elderly man living in Visalia was pronounced dead on scene Thursday night. His neighbors believe the cause to be illegal fireworks shot into his yard, according to the Visalia Times Delta.

According to the paper, firefighters responded to a call about a fire in a tree at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. The flames then spread to the man’s home. The house was completely destroyed.

An investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the incident.

The city of Visalia, like the rest of California, has approved only "safe and sane" fireworks (those that explode and fizzle but do not shoot into the air).

Locally, sales of these fireworks were available in Cloverdale, Petaluma, Rohnert Park and Sebastopol and are banned in the rest of Sonoma County. All fireworks stands must close by July 6.

Illegal fireworks also are a source of worry in California.

Cal Fire seized more than 140,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in the weeks leading up to July 4 this year, a large percentage being brought in from out of state. Any fireworks purchased from out of state is illegal.

According to the Mercury News, in Contra Costa County, 11 fires were sparked in 30 minutes after sundown on the holiday this year, the largest burning 2 acres. Multiple trees and cars caught flames from fireworks in San Jose, according to NBC Bay Area.

The National Fire Protection Association reports that an average of 18,500 fires are sparked annually because of fireworks, including 1,300 structural fires.

Illegal fireworks should be reported to your local law enforcement agency. Those caught with illegal fireworks will be subject to citations and will be held responsible for damages caused.

