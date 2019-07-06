Fire causes $400,000 worth of damage to Santa Rosa home

Fire destroyed the back of a vacant house in Santa Rosa early Saturday morning and spread to the attic and roof, causing an estimated $400,000 in damage but no injuries, a Santa Rosa Fire Department spokesman said.

Four fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the call just before 1 a.m. and had the blaze under control within roughly 20 minutes, Battalion Chief Matt Dahl said.

Firefighters from the ladder truck went to the roof and cut ventilation holes, allowing flames and smoke to escape, and enabling crews inside the house to reach the fire.

The unoccupied house is at 412 Tanglewood Court in Santa Rosa, Dahl said. Upon arrival, fire crews quickly searched the house and found no one inside.

“There were no furnishings in the house,” he said. “Neighbors saw or heard the fire and phoned it in.”

