Deputy who shot suspect in Bodega Bay incident July 4 identified

Sonoma County officials on Saturday identified the deputy who shot a San Francisco man suspected of going on a July 4 drug-fueled rampage that injured eight people in a quiet Bodega Bay neighborhood.

Deputy Jason Pasero is an 18-year veteran of law enforcement who served with the San Bruno Police Department for 14 years and joined the Sheriff’s Office four years ago, officials said.

Betai Koffi, 32, of San Francisco is suspected of stabbing a security guard with the metal end of a garden light and intentionally striking three pedestrians with the guard’s pickup before Pasero stopped him with a volley of gunfire, authorities said.

Koffi, identified on LinkedIn as a software engineer at YouTube, also is suspected of injuring four of five longtime friends who were sharing a Bodega Harbour rental home with him for the Fourth of July holiday, according to a sheriff’s statement.

The rampage followed a day of drug use for Koffi, who took four doses of LSD between noon and 5 p.m. and had turned aggressive and delusional, the sheriff’s statement said.

One of the friends called police to the Swan Drive home at 8:07 p.m. Attempts to keep Koffi from leaving had led him to punch, stab with a pencil and choke several of them, the person reported. He then crashed a rental car into the home’s garage and took off on foot.

After assaulting the security guard working in the neighborhood, officials said Koffi took off in the man’s truck, which was still running, and then drove into a man and a woman who were walking together in the neighborhood. The woman was seriously injured.

Eventually, Koffi was met on Pelican Loop by a CHP officer and Deputy Pasero, who were parked alongside each other. Koffi turned the truck toward them and accelerated, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Pasero fired several rounds at Koffi to stop him but the pickup continued to accelerate, plowing into the CHP car, authorities said. Pasero then fired several more rounds, leading the pickup to stop.

Pasero detained Koffi and administered medical aid until paramedics arrived, the Sheriff’s Office reported. The shots were reported at 8:22 p.m.

Koffi was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking and taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Sgt. Spencer Crum said Saturday evening that Koffi remained in critical condition.

Pasero is currently assigned as a resident deputy and canine handler in the Bodega Bay area.

The names of those reported injured by Koffi were withheld by authorities, so updates on their medical conditions were not available Saturday.

On Saturday, residents and visitors in the neighborhood, a mix of vacation rentals and owner-occupied homes, said they were not present at the time of the shooting or did not witness the events firsthand.

The shooting occurred on the westernmost stretch of Pelican Loop as Koffi drove uphill toward the two officers. Pasero shot in the direction of his approaching vehicle, and at least one of the rounds appeared to have shattered the front window of a nearby house.

No one appeared to be at the home Saturday.

The Swan Drive house that the group of friends rented with Koffi also appeared unoccupied Saturday. A person who answered the door on Friday declined to comment.

A pair of patio chairs had been placed in front of the outer garage wall damaged when authorities said the suspect crashed the rental car into the house.