João Gilberto, a leading light of bossa nova, dies at 88

João Gilberto, one of the primary creators of bossa nova, the intimate Brazilian music that became a major cultural export, has died. He was 88.

His son, João Marcelo Gilberto, confirmed the death on Facebook, although he did not say where or when Gilberto died.

Starting with his 1958 single “Chega de Saudade,” Gilberto in his late 20s became the quintessential transmitter of the harmonically and rhythmically complex, lyrically nuanced songs of bossa nova (slang for “new thing” or “new style”), written by Antônio Carlos Jobim, João Donato, Vinicius de Moraes and others.

In the music he recorded from 1958 to 1961 — contained on the albums “Chega de Saudade,” “O Amor, O Sorriso e a Flor” and “Joao Gilberto” — Gilberto took strains of Brazilian samba and American pop and jazz and reconfigured them for a new class of young Brazilian city-dwellers, helping to turn bossa nova into a global symbol of a young and confident Brazil.

His new synthesis replaced samba percussion with guitar-picking figures in offbeat patterns (called by some “violão gago,” or “stammering guitar”) and conveyed interiority through a singing style that was confiding, subtly percussive and without vibrato.

“When I sing, I think of a clear, open space, and I’m going to play sound in it,” Gilberto said in an interview with New York Times jazz critic John Wilson in 1968. “It is as if I’m writing on a blank piece of paper. It has to be very quiet for me to produce the sounds I’m thinking of.”

Gilberto was not much of a songwriter: He was both “less and more than a composer,” as the Brazilian singer and songwriter Caetano Veloso, one of his admirers, once put it. He was reclusive, rarely forthcoming with the news media and his audiences, and sometimes truculent onstage if his demands about sound were not met. But his work became a sign of the relative prosperity, optimism and romance of Brazil during the period of Juscelino Kubitschek’s presidency in the late 1950s, and an ideal of musical restraint and mystery thereafter.

João Gilberto do Prado Pereira de Oliveira was born on June 10, 1931, in Juazeiro, in the northeastern Brazilian state Bahia, the son of a local businessman and amateur musician, Juveniano de Oliveira, and the youngest of seven children born to Dona Patu, Oliveira’s second wife.

He was sent to boarding school in Aracaju, east of Juazeiro on the Atlantic coast, when he was 11, but left at 15 to play music, serenading locals under a tamarind tree in Juazeiro’s town square.

In his early years Gilberto had a strong, romantic voice, in the popular samba-canção crooning style. He left his hometown for Salvador, Bahia’s capital, in 1949, and a year later he was called to Rio de Janeiro by Alvinho Senna, guitarist for Os Garotos da Lua (the Boys of the Moon), a young vocal quintet with a regular performing slot on Rio’s Radio Tupi.

He was with Os Garotos briefly before leaving in 1951. The next year, recording under his own name with a string section, no harmony vocalist and no guitar, he made one 78 rpm single of rather mannered and old-fashioned samba-cançãos: “Quando Ela Sai” on one side, “Meia Luz” on the other. It would be six years before he recorded again.