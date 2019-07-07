Big rig plunges into Clear Lake, prompting concern over fuel leak

GUY KOVNER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 7, 2019, 4:17PM
Updated 12 hours ago

A big rig loaded with wood plunged into Clear Lake Sunday afternoon, prompting concerns over leaking fuel and a temporary closure of Highway 20 near Clearlake Oaks, the CHP said.

The truck came to rest upside down in the lake near the intersection of Highway 20 and Hillside Lane just west of Clearlake Oaks about 1:20 p.m., the CHP website said.

The driver got out of the truck uninjured, a dispatcher said. No other vehicles were involved.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area until the big rig could be recovered from the lake. The highway reopened just before 6 p.m., the dispatcher said.

Environmental officials and state Fish and Wildlife representatives were notified of the incident due to concerns that fuel may have escaped from the truck.

No other details were available Sunday.

