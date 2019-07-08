Police: Speeding Porsche driver suspected in Cotati DUI crash

A Sebastopol man suspected of drunken driving and speeding crashed his Porsche into a Subaru as he approached a Cotati intersection, pushing the vehicle into traffic and causing a three-car crash, police said Monday.

The collision happened at 7:03 p.m. Sunday at Old Redwood Highway and Valparaiso Avenue, just south of downtown. Two people were taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, at least one with serious injuries, Cotati police said.

Officers arrested David Bush, 66, on suspicion of felony DUI. His black Porsche ran into the Subaru stopped at the traffic light, pushing it into an oncoming Acura, Cotati Police Lt. Doug Endy said.

The Subaru driver and a passenger riding with Bush were taken to the hospital, Endy said.

Bush was booked into Sonoma County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Rancho Adobe firefighters responded, offering medical aid to the victims, including one who appeared to have serious injuries.

Crash debris littered the busy intersection, which was closed to traffic for nearly an hour, according to police.

In addition to Bush, Cotati police arrested in the small town two men and a woman, ages 29, 19, and 30, on suspicion of DUI over the past week, including the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Three of the four had preliminary blood-alcohol levels higher than 0.20, more than twice the legal limit, police said.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.