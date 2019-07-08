Royal baby Archie christened in private ceremony at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going against the royal grain.

The couple’s first child, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened Saturday in a private ceremony with family and friends at Windsor Castle, according to BBC News. The duke, 34, and duchess, 37, of Sussex defied royal traditions, keeping the press and public away from the occasion and keeping the names of Archie’s godparents private.

They instead took to Instagram with private family portraits.

The first photo shows Meghan; Archie; Princes Harry and William; their father, Prince Charles; his wife, Camilla; Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland; Kate Middleton; and Princess Diana’s sisters Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale. The second image is a black and white photo of Archie and his parents.

According to the photos’ caption, the two are “so happy to share the joy of this day” with the “incredibly supportive” public. “They thank you for your kindness in welcoming their first born and celebrating this special moment.”

The couple was traditional when choosing Archie’s attire: a “handmade replica of the royal christening gown” that royal babies have worn the past 11 years, the caption reads. Queen Victoria commissioned the first royal christening robe in 1841 for her oldest daughter and it was subsequently worn by Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen was not in attendance due to a reported prior engagement.

Archie was born on May 6 and publicly introduced May 8.