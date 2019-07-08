Fort Bragg man crossing Highway 1 hit by pickup, dies

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 8, 2019, 11:27AM
A 46‑year‑old Fort Bragg man died Sunday after being hit by a pickup while crossing Highway 1 during the night, according to the CHP.

The man walked into the path of a southbound 2005 Toyota Tacoma as he started to cross the highway near Ocean Drive south of Fort Bragg about 12:40 a.m., the CHP said in a statement Monday.

The pedestrian died in the impact. The driver, a 49‑year‑old Fort Bragg man, wasn’t injured. Authorities did not release their names Monday.

CHP officers are investigating the crash, including whether alcohol was a factor.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

