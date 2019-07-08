Third suspect in Valley Ford stabbing, shooting in custody

A man suspected of being involved in a gang‑related shooting and stabbing at a rural west county party June 29 had eluded authorities but now is in custody.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said Eduardo Lopez‑Cabrera, 21, of Petaluma turned himself in early Sunday morning at the Sonoma County Jail.

Sheriff’s officials announced last week they were looking for Lopez‑Cabrera, alerting the public they were pursuing him in connection with the shooting and stabbing at a Valley Ford Road home. The violence left one man critically injured with a stab wound in his head and another with a gunshot wound in one leg.

Two others allegedly involved in the melee were arrested July 1. The man with the head wound remained hospitalized over the weekend, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The violence occurred at a home in the rural Bloomfield community on a Saturday night as about 30 people gathered for a party. A fight broke out over a relationship with a woman, after the two men who ended up being shot and stabbed arrived from Rohnert Park. The three men arrested and the two victims belonged to the same gang, authorities said.

Lopez‑Cabrera, suspected of being the shooter, is being held on $50,000 bail on two suspected felonies — assault with a gun and participating in a gang‑related crime, as well as two enhancement charges including causing injury during a crime.

A second suspect Anthony Racine, 19, of Rohnert Park remains in custody, suspected of similar charges. His bail was increased from an initial $55,000 to $350,000, according to jail records.

A third suspect Calvin Garcia, 23, of Santa Rosa, also remains in custody, suspected of the same charges plus several others. He was being held without bail due to a parole violation.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.