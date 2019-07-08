Man arrested after 55-mile chase in stolen Oakland fire truck

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 8, 2019, 10:03AM
OAKLAND — Authorities say a man who stole a fire truck led them on a 55-mile chase through three Northern California counties before he was captured.

The chase began shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday when the truck — not a fire engine but a smaller vehicle — was stolen from the Oakland Fire Department.

The truck was chased on Interstate 80 through Alameda, Contra Costa and Solano counties to Vacaville, where spike strips were used to puncture the tires.

The driver got off the freeway and hit the back of a parked car at a restaurant, where he was taken into custody.

