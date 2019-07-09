Officials stand behind Santa Rosa’s plans to clear homeless camps this month

Officials overseeing an effort to remove up to 40 people from homeless encampments near downtown Santa Rosa defended their plan during an open forum Monday that drew dozens of people to City Hall.

The city recently announced plans to clear out illegal camping along the Prince Memorial Greenway near Olive Park and the Sixth Street underpass below Highway 101 and along adjacent Morgan Street. The meeting was part of a city program that will soon involve outreach by Santa Rosa’s homelessness street team and, if necessary, police enforcement to clear out and clean up the areas by the end of July.

City employees at the forum placed more than 30 questions written on bright-colored sticky notes on stands behind the forum’s panel: homeless services manager Kelli Kuykendall; Jennielynn Holmes, chief program officer with Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa; Santa Rosa Police Capts. Rainer Navarro and John Cregan; and Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Kuykendall stood firm behind the program and its underpass sweeps, saying the city’s homelessness outreach and enforcement efforts improve with every new action.

“I would say that they were successful in the terms that we did get individuals into services,” she said.

After a boo and a hiss from the audience, she acknowledged, “We did displace individuals through efforts to resolve the encampments, but we can’t have people living on our sidewalks, on our trails.”

This month’s planned crackdown is the latest in a program that began two years ago with focused homeless outreach and enforcement efforts on a slope south of Farmers Lane known as Homeless Hill. The city has carried out similar sweeps at Doyle Community Park, underneath Highway 101 and at the Corporate Center Parkway business park in southwest Santa Rosa.

The Santa Rosa police officials who attended Monday’s forum said the city couldn’t solve its homelessness problem with a slew of misdemeanor arrests. Cregan, responding to a question about Santa Rosa police’s obligations to enforce a city ordinance prohibiting camping on public property, said officers aimed to treat everyone with compassion and respect but also needed to ensure the city is safe for all.

“We have a balancing act that we have to do,” Cregan said. “We do have an obligation when citizens are reporting, saying, ‘I can’t go down the Prince Memorial Greenway on Saturday morning because the sidewalks are completely blocked,’ or ‘There’s urine and feces on the trail.’ We have an obligation to act there.”

Those camping along the trail and underneath the highway are among the roughly 1,800 homeless people in Santa Rosa. The city accounts for about 60% of Sonoma County’s homeless population, which the county’s Community Development Commission recently estimated at 2,951.

The city’s current budget includes roughly $557,000 for the street outreach team and about $1.3 million to operate the Samuel L. Jones Hall homeless shelter, which has 213 beds and is the largest shelter in the county.

Both the outreach efforts and Sam Jones are overseen and operated by Catholic Charities. However, the City Council on Tuesday will consider asking for new bids for the long-standing shelter contract, which Catholic Charities has held since Sam Jones opened in late 2005.

Santa Rosa Vice Mayor Chris Rogers, who attended Monday’s forum, said the meeting showed the public how the city was attempting to “move the needle” on homelessness.

“I think it was good for them to hear that there is an honest effort to get people into services,” he said.

More critical members of the audience, like those with the Homeless Action advocacy group, made their presence known with signs and occasional vocal interjections.

One woman brought a placard meant to call attention to people who have died in the elements that read: “Is death the only way home?”

Alice Linn, a Homeless Action representative, took issue with the city’s decision to only accept written questions and not allow for a formal public comment period.

“I’m deeply concerned that this meeting format represents a reduction in the public’s right to speak on an issue that is deeply important to us,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.