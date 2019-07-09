What to include in an earthquake emergency kit

After Southern California was hit with two major earthquakes over the Fourth of July weekend, experts say more may be on the way.

These earthquakes are two of the largest in decades, and aftershocks could continue for days or weeks, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

For some, it's a reminder to be ready for the "Big One," a long overdue and severely destructive earthquake along the San Andreas Fault.

Are you ready?

Click through the gallery above to see what the American Red Cross recommends including in an emergency preparedness kit.