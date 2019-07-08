Democrats, civil rights groups criticize Trump's judicial nominees to the circuit courts

The Senate has confirmed President Donald Trump's judicial nominees to the circuit courts at an unprecedented fast pace, giving the Republican more than 1 out of every 5 judges on the powerful appellate branch.

Not one of the 41 judges is black or Hispanic. Five of the judges are Asian American.

Trump has boasted about his success in remaking the federal judiciary during his two and half years in office, installing strong conservatives who will serve for years. While his nominees to the circuit court are predominantly male and white, only a handful are Asian Americans, most notably James Ho to the 5th Circuit, Michael Hun Park to the Second Circuit and Neomi Rao to the D.C. Circuit.

But the absence of any black or Hispanic judicial nominee for the 13 circuit courts has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil rights groups, as the judges will be making decisions affecting all aspects of daily life for millions of Americans, ruling in some 60,000 cases a year.

Among the lower-level district courts, 2% of Trump's nominees are black, 2% are Hispanic and 4% are Asian Americans.

Trump's judicial choices for the circuit courts stand in contrast to his predecessors - Democrat and Republican. President Barack Obama made racial and ethnic diversity a top priority, and 27% of his circuit court nominees were black or Hispanic, according to the Congressional Research Service. Fifteen percent of President George W. Bush's nominees were black or Hispanic.

Trump's success with court picks is not only a campaign applause line but as an issue certain to energize conservative voters in his bid for a second term in 2020. The appeals courts are immersed in the major issues of the day, including the Trump administration's policy on family planning funding, the president's border wall and congressional subpoenas seeking access to Trump's financial records.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment about the lack of diversity in his circuit court nominees.

The Senate on Monday was poised to move ahead on Trump's 42nd nominee, the choice of Daniel Bress, a former clerk to the late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, to the 9th Circuit. If confirmed, Bress would be Trump's seventh pick for the 29-member California-based court.

The state's two Democratic senators, Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein, oppose the nominee, arguing the that Washington lawyer has not resided or worked in California recently.

"As senators we have a right to demand that an individual being nominated to represent our state on the Circuit Court actually be a practicing lawyer based in our state," Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee, said last month.

While some Republican senators talked about the need for diversity, many argued that the most qualified candidates should ultimately be appointed. When asked about concerns regarding racial diversity, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., another Judiciary Committee member, said of Trump, "I think he's nominated really excellent judges, and I hope he keeps it up."

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, cited a recent Trump nominee to a Texas district court, Jason Pulliam, who is African American. He added that Trump still has more time and many more judicial appointments to make.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has been determined in ensuring Trump's nominees are confirmed, with Republicans changing long-standing Senate rules and practices to speed the process over the objections of Democrats. The GOP limited debate time, undercutting the opposition party's efforts to drag out the discussion, and scrapped the agreement that both home-state senators sign off on a nominee before moving ahead.