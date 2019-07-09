Coroner identifies driver killed in River Road crash as Calistoga woman

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 8, 2019, 5:33PM
Updated 55 minutes ago

The driver killed in a late June crash on River Road was a 73-year-old Calistoga woman, the Sonoma County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

The coroner’s office said it took nearly two weeks to publicly identify Carol Ann Caywood because her next of kin was out of the country and could not be reached until she returned.

Caywood was killed June 26 in a head-on collision near the Martinelli Vineyards & Winery. CHP said the driver of the silver Hyundai Santa Fe crossed into the incoming lane and sideswiped a white Fort Ranger before colliding head-on with Caywood’s white Honda CR-V.

The driver of the Hyundai and a passenger were transported to the hospital with mild-to-moderate injuries, CHP said at the time. The driver of the Ford Ranger was uninjured. It was unclear what caused the Hyundai to drift into the oncoming lane, authorities said. CHP and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office continue investigating the crash.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

