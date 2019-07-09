Calistoga man injured in Napa County tractor crash

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 8, 2019, 6:03PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Calistoga man was injured Sunday when he crashed his tractor in Napa County, the CHP said.

Paul Doughlas Wright, 78, crashed his 2015 Kubota B3300SU tractor on Highway 29 just north of Tubbs Lane at around 11:35 a.m., the CHP said. He was driving north on a dirt embankment when he lost control of the tractor.

The tractor rolled down the left side of the embankment and came to a stop on its right side on a private road, the CHP said. Doughlas was found by Calistoga Fire & Rescue near the right rear tire of the tractor. He was conscious, but had trauma to his head and was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine