Calistoga man injured in Napa County tractor crash

A Calistoga man was injured Sunday when he crashed his tractor in Napa County, the CHP said.

Paul Doughlas Wright, 78, crashed his 2015 Kubota B3300SU tractor on Highway 29 just north of Tubbs Lane at around 11:35 a.m., the CHP said. He was driving north on a dirt embankment when he lost control of the tractor.

The tractor rolled down the left side of the embankment and came to a stop on its right side on a private road, the CHP said. Doughlas was found by Calistoga Fire & Rescue near the right rear tire of the tractor. He was conscious, but had trauma to his head and was transported to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, the CHP said.

