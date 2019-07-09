CHP: Big rig crash spilled 50 gallons of diesel fuel: CHP

ANDREW BEALE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 8, 2019, 7:13PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A big rig that crashed into Clear Lake Sunday spilled 50 gallons of diesel fuel, the CHP said.

A little after 1 p.m., Robert Edwards, 73, of Calpella, crashed his 2007 Kenworth big rig into Clear Lake, CHP said. He was traveling east on Highway 20 about 35 mph when his truck veered onto the shoulder and overturned east of Hillside Lane, landing on the roof.

The truck spilled its load of 47,000 pounds of redwood boards, along with 50 gallons of diesel fuel, onto the shoulder and into the lake, CHP said. The trucking company has hired a cleanup company to remove the debris.

Edwards was not injured in the accident, and drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, CHP said.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Beale at 707-521-5205 or andrew.beale@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @iambeale.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine