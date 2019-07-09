CHP: Big rig crash spilled 50 gallons of diesel fuel: CHP

A big rig that crashed into Clear Lake Sunday spilled 50 gallons of diesel fuel, the CHP said.

A little after 1 p.m., Robert Edwards, 73, of Calpella, crashed his 2007 Kenworth big rig into Clear Lake, CHP said. He was traveling east on Highway 20 about 35 mph when his truck veered onto the shoulder and overturned east of Hillside Lane, landing on the roof.

The truck spilled its load of 47,000 pounds of redwood boards, along with 50 gallons of diesel fuel, onto the shoulder and into the lake, CHP said. The trucking company has hired a cleanup company to remove the debris.

Edwards was not injured in the accident, and drugs and alcohol were not involved in the crash, CHP said.

